Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to select an iconic design for the bridge across the Krishna River that will connect the capital city Amaravati, stated a release.

He suggested that innovative designs be explored, including those inspired by the traditional Kuchipudi dance form.

The 51st CRDA meeting, held on Monday under the Chief Minister's chairmanship, approved nine key proposals.

The Authority cleared the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for various prestigious projects in the capital. These include the Greenfield Airport, NTR Statue, Sports City, Smart Industries, Riverfront Development, Inner Ring Road, and Ropeway.

The Authority also approved land pooling for the Gems & Jewellery Park as part of the 'Gold Cluster' project in Mangalagiri. Specifically, 78 acres at Atmakur near Mangalagiri will be assembled under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

The Authority also approved special LPS norms for this cluster. CM Chandrababu Naidu instructed that robust infrastructure be created to establish a dedicated ecosystem around the cluster. CRDA officials noted that the project is expected to attract Rs 5,000 crore in investments and create nearly 20,000 jobs.

The Authority further sanctioned Rs 904 crore under the Critical Infra and Investment Plan for LPS Zones to strengthen basic amenities like drains, water supply, and critical infrastructure works across 29 village panchayats within the capital region.

Other approvals made by the Chief Minister included the removal of the term "assigned" from ownership certificates issued under the Land Pooling Scheme, establishment of a Sewerage Water Treatment plant in Amaravati at a cost of Rs 411 crore, setting up a Water Distribution Center at Rs 376.6 crore among others.

Furthermore, the CM also directed that all construction works in the capital region proceed on a war footing. He instructed officials to upload project details online for continuous public updates. He emphasised that the capital should take visible shape within this construction season itself.

The Chief Minister insisted that projects handled by the SPV, such as the Sports City, must be built to international standards. He also called for seamless integration of the Riverfront, Ropeway, and Inner Ring Road projects.

He also emphasised the importance of pollution-free industries and investments in the capital area, and announced the opening of a prestigious Bio-Engineering University in Amaravati.

Highlighting Amaravati's unique geographic advantages unmatched elsewhere in the country, the CM said every construction must stand as iconic. He directed that all projects should be planned in a way that generates economic activity alongside development.

The CRDA meeting was attended by Minister P Narayana, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and senior officials from Municipal, CRDA, and ADC departments. (ANI)

