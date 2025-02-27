Amaravati, Feb 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the Public Private People Partnership (PPPP or P4), a novel poverty alleviation programme, on Ugadi (Telugu New Year), which falls on March 30.

P4 (Family Empowerment – Benefit Management System) aims to eradicate poverty by having the top 10 per cent of affluent individuals in society adopt and mentor the bottom 20 per cent for empowerment, according to an official press release on Thursday.

"The main objective of P4 is to enable families in the top income bracket to support those struggling at the bottom," Naidu said during a review meeting on the poverty alleviation programme.

Initially, P4 will be piloted in four villages, covering 5,869 families.

Families owning more than five acres of land, government employees, income tax filers, four-wheeler owners, households consuming over 200 units of electricity, people owning houses in municipal areas, and the wealthy will be excluded from the programme.

Once eligible beneficiaries are identified, they will be onboarded onto the ‘Samruddhi Bandhanam' platform for further integration with benefactor families.

The state aims to onboard five lakh families onto ‘Samruddhi Bandhanam' by August, the press release added.

