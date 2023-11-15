Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer participated as Chief Guest at the programme organised on the occasion of 3rd Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju District on Wednesday.

On his arrival at Araku Valley, Governor Abdul Nazeer was welcomed by Budi Mutyala Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and other district officials.

He was welcomed by a traditional tribal dhimsa dance group.

Later, the Governor flagged off a new Ambulance service to the primary health centre at Darakonda and also flagged off mobile IEC vehicles, inaugurated the carnival, planted a tree at the venue of the programme and visited stalls put up by the tribal groups showcasing their products, and went around the exhibition.

Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary, Housing, was also present on the occasion.

The 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' is celebrated every year on November 15 to recognise the efforts of the tribals in the preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of Indian values of national pride, valour, and hospitality.

With an eye on attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government and taking to beneficiaries in a time-bound manner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Janajatiya Gaurav Divas on Wednesday launched a special initiative.

Through the initiative called 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', the focus would be to reach out to people and create awareness and provide benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water.

Enrolment of potential beneficiaries will be done through details ascertained during the Yatra.

Prime Minister flagged off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, Jharkhand, marking the launch of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'. The Yatra will start from districts with significant tribal populations initially and by January 26, 2024, will cover all districts across the country. (ANI)

