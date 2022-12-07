New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations in the ongoing investigation under the PMLA, 2002 against some of the office bearers of NRI Academy of Sciences in various places of Vijayawada, Kakinada, Guntur and Hyderabad and also seized cash, incriminating documents and froze the properties of various persons involved in this case.

The searches were conducted on December 2 and 3.

Investigation under PMLA was initiated based on the FIRs registered by Andhra Pradesh Police to probe into the alleged diversion of funds in the name of construction of buildings, collection and siphoning off huge amounts of money from COVID patients over and above the figures mentioned in the books of accounts.

The offences also include collection and siphoning off huge amounts of money from medical students for admission in MBBS courses over and above the figures mentioned in the books of accounts, diversion of funds payable to NRI Society by floating a company by similar name such as NRIAS Private Limited etc, said the ED statement.

ED said 53 documents of immovable properties suspected to be involved in money laundering have been seized and frozen and various other incriminating documents and electronic devices found connected with the alleged diversion of funds have also been seized. (ANI)

