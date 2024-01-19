Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Janapalli Srinivas, who allegedly attacked YSRCP president and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, will launch a fast-unto-death in Visakhapatnam Central Jail. His mother, Janapalli Savitri, will launch an indefinite fast in support of her son, in Vijayawada.

Srinivas is allegedly involved in to attack on the then YSRCP president Jagan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport in October 2018.

Srinivas has been remanded for the last five years. The case has stalled due to Jagan, now the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, refusing to appear in court to present his version. Even though the NIA completed its investigation and confirmed that there was no political conspiracy in the case, the attack made it sensational.

State Coordinator of Dalit Vedika Boosi Venkata Rao who met Srinivas at Visakhapatnam Central jail on Thursday morning said that Janipalli Srinivasa Rao had started a hunger strike for justice in the jail. Venkata Rao said that Srinivasa Rao asked the Dalit leaders to get the necessary permissions from the court for nobody to stop his hunger strike.

Visakhapatnam Central Jail Superndent Kishore Kumar told ANI that Srinuvas asked permission for a hunger strike. He hadn't started any hunger strike. If he wants to go on a hunger strike in the jail, he has to give written permission leather to the jail officials before one week. On Thursday morning Dalit leaders met him on Mulakth. We allow them to speak separately. (ANI)

