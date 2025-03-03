Amaravati, Mar 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Monday directed officials to prepare a robust plan for the smooth operation of the power sector over the next six months.

Undertaking a comprehensive review of the southern state's power utilities at the Secretariat, the energy minister assured that the state government is committed to providing uninterrupted power supply to all sectors. "This includes boosting renewable energy production, particularly in solar and wind, to meet the rising demand," said Kumar in an official release, especially in the backdrop of increased power demand in summer season.

According to official projections, peak power demand may reach up to 13,700 MW while the daily electricity consumption is expected to be around 260 million units during summer season.

Under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Andhra Pradesh is implementing projects worth Rs 15,508 crore, emphasising on smart metering, augmentation and infrastructure development, he said.

"These initiatives aim to enhance power distribution efficiency, reduce losses, and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state. Special emphasis is placed on modernizing substations, upgrading transmission networks, and deploying advanced metering solutions to improve service quality and reliability," said Kumar.

In line with sustainable energy goals, the state has initiated the transition of agricultural power supply to solar mode, even as plans are underway to solarize approximately 1,200 agricultural feeders with a solar capacity of around 1600 MW. This initiative aims to provide daytime free power to nearly three lakh agricultural consumers, ensuring both environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness, said the minister.

Kumar said that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the state's power infrastructure, ensuring reliable and quality power supply to all sectors, and promoting sustainable energy practices.

