Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Chittoor police seized 30 red sandal logs on here Tuesday.

A vehicle illegally carrying red sandalwood logs overturned and was later confiscated by the local police. The accused fled the spot immediately after, leaving the vehicle as it is.

The local police confirmed the total quantity of the logs confiscated.

" A car carrying 30 red sandalwood logs weighing 800 kilograms was seized today. The smugglers left the vehicle and ran away from the spot. The logs have been shifted to the Gangadhara Nellore police station," said Suman, Sub-Inspector Gangadhara Nellore ps, Chitoor.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

