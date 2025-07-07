Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh police on Monday said that YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled visit to Bangarupalem Mango Market yard in Chittoor district on July 9, will be restricted to 30 party leaders and 500 mango farmers.

Police strictures come in the wake of Reddy's recent visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district, during which one YSRCP supporter allegedly died by falling under a vehicle belonging to Reddy's convoy and another succumbed to a heart attack.

"We checked the helipad location, travel route, and other arrangements before granting permission for only 30 members (YSRCP) near the helipad and 500 farmers inside the market yard," Chittoor district superintendent of police (SP) VN Manikanta Chandolu said, addressing a press conference.

According to police, YSRCP leader Sunil Kumar had submitted an application to Chittoor police, stating that nearly 10,000 people would attend Reddy's visit, prompting police to conduct a field inspection and issue the subsequent strictures.

Observing that it is not a public meeting, police denied permission for any rallies or roadshows, adding that strict security measures have been prioritised, said Chandolu.

During an earlier visit to Sri Satya Sai district, uncontrollable crowds gathered near Reddy's helicopter and damaged it, despite advice for barricades and limited presence of people, he said.

He also noted that during Reddy's recent visit to Prakasam district, over 1,000 people entered the tobacco board office where the infrastructure there was allegedly damaged and several people injured, including policemen.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged that the TDP-led NDA coalition government is orchestrating a conspiracy to disrupt Reddy's visit to Chittoor.

He alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh directed local TDP MLA to create unrest during Reddy's July 9 visit to Bangarupalyam mango market.

Bhumana accused the TDP of politicising Reddy's support for farmers struggling with unsold mangoes, and demanded police protection while warning disruptions would be treated as attacks on farmers' welfare.

