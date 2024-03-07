Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer extended warm wishes to the people of the state on the eve of 'Maha Shivaratri'.

"On the auspicious occasion of 'Maha Shivaratri', I convey my hearty greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. 'Maha Shivaratri', is the most auspicious and significant spiritual festival for millions of devotees of Lord Shiva and the day is observed with fervour and devotion as it is considered highly auspicious to worship Lord Shiva on this day," the governor said.

"May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us," he further said.

It's believed that while there is a Shivaratri every lunisolar month of the Hindu calendar, the Maha Shivaratri happens only once every year, in February or March, when winter comes to an end and spring and summer begin. It falls on March 8 this year.

On this auspicious day, followers and devotees of Lord Shiva observe a fast and perform a special puja in several temples across the world. They offer milk to the Shivalinga and pray for Moksha.

Several devotees pray the whole night, and chant mantras in praise of Lord Shiva. Besides the celebrations of the marriage of Shiva and Shakti, unmarried women pray and observe fasts on the day to wish for a partner as compassionate as Lord Shiva. On this day, fairs and cultural programmes are also organised in various temples.

It is believed that those who perform puja, fast, and offer prayers to Lord Shiva are blessed with good luck. Many people also think that the Maha Shivaratri fast reminds devotees that pride, ego and falsehood lead to their downfall. Also, this is a day when positivity wins over negativity. (ANI)

