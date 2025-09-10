Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): In view of the prevailing situation in Nepal, the Andhra Pradesh State Government on Wednesday announced the helpline numbers for those Indians in Nepal.

The AP Government asked Telugus stranded in Nepal to contact the Indian Embassy on +977-9808602881 and 9810326134. According to the Indian Embassy, in addition to regular calls, these numbers are also available on WhatsApp.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand on September 11; Will Host His Mauritius Counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi.

If people from Andhra Pradesh are stranded in Nepal and require emergency assistance or face difficulties, they can also contact the AP Bhavan in New Delhi on mobile number +91 9818395787. Alternatively, the stranded people can call: Real-time Governance number 08632381000, Extn 8001 and 8005 or the APNRTS' 24/7 helpline numbers which are available at 08632340678. WhatsApp number +91 8500027678.

They can also contact the authorities by email too using the email ids: helpline@apnrts.com and info@apnrts.com.

Also Read | Apple's Decision To Manufacture Entire iPhone 17 Range in India Will Reduce Tax Leakage, Expected To Generate Substantial Employment, Boost Exports: Report.

Earlier, amid the unrest in Nepal, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Real Time Governance (RTG), Nara Lokesh, has taken charge of coordinating rescue operations for Telugu citizens stranded across various regions of the neighbouring country. On Wednesday, the Minister reached the Real Time Governance (RTG) Centre at the State Secretariat and held a review meeting with senior officials.

AP Bhavan authorities briefed him on the ground situation, informing him that as many as 215 Telugu people have been reported stranded so far. Taking serious note of the situation, Minister Lokesh directed officials to initiate measures on a war footing to ensure the safe return of those trapped.

The Minister instructed that immediate relief must be extended, stranded people should be shifted to safer locations, and regular updates should be provided.

"Updates on their safety and well-being must be collected every two hours," the minister told officials during the meeting.

The minister also interacted via video call with some of the stranded citizens, including Surya Prabha, who briefed him on the present situation in Muktinath, where several Telugu pilgrims are stuck in a hotel.

Minister Nara Lokesh assured that the state government, in close coordination with the central government, is committed to bringing all Telugu citizens back home safely.

Meanwhile, in Nepal, a large group of inmates from Kathmandu's Dillibazar Jail stepped out of the prison premises on Wednesday, demanding their release amid the ongoing unrest triggered by nationwide anti-corruption protests.

The Nepalese Army has been deployed in and around the jail to prevent further escalation, as law enforcement struggles to maintain control in the capital. The situation unfolded as police personnel, who had been overseeing security at several detention facilities, reportedly withdrew from their posts except the Police Headquarters, following two days of violent demonstrations mainly led by Gen Z protesters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)