Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people on New Year.

"I extend my warm Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of New Year 2023. I wish that the New Year 2023 would bring cheer, happiness, peace and prosperity to all citizens of Andhra Pradesh," said the Governor in his message.

Also Read | New Rules in 2023: From Bank Lockers to Credit Card Points and More, Full List of Norms Likely To Change From January 1, 2023.

"The New Year gives us hope to look forward to a bright future, explore new opportunities and be inspired to achieve new goals," he added.

The state on Thursday witnessed a stampede incident that left several dead. The governor had expressed anguish and profound grief over the death of eight people, including two women. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Ram Babu Mahto, Main Accused in Saran Liquor Incident, Arrested by Delhi Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)