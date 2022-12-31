Mumbai, December 31: As the world gears to welcome New Year 2023, there are many who will be relieving the memories of 2022 while some will be making resolutions for the year to come. Meanwhile, there are also a list of things that we need to look after for the upcoming year as certain changes may impact our lives and even personal finances in New Year 2023.

The start of New Year not only marks beginning of another year but also indicates few changes in financial policies which may directly or indirectly impact our lives. These changes could range from bank locker rules to debit and credit cards and even hike in GST and CNG prices among others. Let's take a look. 7th Pay Commission Thing of Past? Salary of Central Government Employees to Increase As Per 8th CPC? Check Latest News Updates Here.

Change in Bank Locker Rules

As per reports, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made amendments to bank locker rules, which means customers have been provided with updated locker agreements. Reportedly, the change in bank locker rules will come into effect from January 1, 2023. An official notification by the RBI has directed all bank to renew their locker agreements with the existing locker customers by January 1, 2023.

Changes in Credit Card Rules

Starting from January 1, 2023, several banks across the country are most likely to change the reward point scheme for credit card payments. So, if you are a credit card user, the ensure to redeem your credit card reward points on or before December 31. UIDAI Advisory: Use Aadhaar Confidently but Maintain Same Usage Hygiene As Bank Account, PAN, Passport.

NPS Partial Withdrawal Rule To Change

Besides changes in credit card reward scheme and bank locker rules, changes are also likely to take place in NPS withdrawal. As per the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) order, all government sector customers will now be able to submit their application for partial withdrawal of NPS. However, it must be noted that the NPS partial withdrawal requests must be submitted only to the nodal officer.

High-Security Registration Plates Installation

As per various reports, the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules has made HSRP and colour-coded stickers mandatory for all vehicles. Vehicles which will be caught without HSRP and colour-coded stickers will be fined heavily, rangimg from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. The last day to install high security number plates across several states for two wheelers and four-wheelers is December 31, 2022.

