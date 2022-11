Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): IAS officer KS Jawahar Reddy has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the State Government.

The state government issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

Also Read | Vikram S Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson, Dies at 64.

Reddy will take charge as the new Chief Secretary from December 1 and will replace the current chief secretary Sameer Sharma who is retiring on the 30th of this month.

Jawahar Reddy who has been appointed as the new CS, is currently working as Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. He will be in service till June 30, 2024. As the Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, all the affairs of the CMO are currently under his supervision. (ANI)

Also Read | Lathi, Jasdan, Khambhalia, Porbandar, Talala Elections 2022: Check Electoral History, Polling and Result Date of the Gujarat Assembly Seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)