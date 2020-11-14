Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,657 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 8,52,955, the state health department informed.

The total figure includes 19,757 active cases and 8,26,344 recoveries.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in the state stands at 6,854.

Meanwhile, with new 44,684 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,73,479, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With 520 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,29,188. The total number of active cases stands at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in the last 24 hours. Total discharged cases stand at 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

