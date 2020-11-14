New Delhi, November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang and said he will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader. Sarang died on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai, family sources said. He was 85.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP leader, who was suffering from age-related ailments, had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago, sources said.

"Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP's progress," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Kailash Sarang, Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader, Dies at 85 in Mumbai.

"Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," he said.

