Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Security has been beefed up in Vishakhapatnam as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at the railway ground here on Sunday night.

Amit Shah will take part in the celebrations on account of the completion of nine years of the BJP government. He is likely to elaborate on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental activities over the last nine years.

Visakhapatnam City DCP Vidya Sagar Naidu said that they are expecting 3000 people to participate in the public meeting and tight security and arrangements are in place to avoid any untoward incident during the incident.

"We are expecting more than 3000 BJP supporters to participate in the public meeting. We have put in place tight security arrangements along with bomb disposal personnels to avoid any untoward incident during Union Minister Amit Shah's visit," the DCP said.

Speaking about the restrictions in place on account of the public meeting, he said, "There are no restrictions for people from Vizag. The traffic will be stopped only when the convoy is on its way." The DCP on Sunday inspected the areas like INS Dega, the airport, railway grounds and the port guest house.

Amit Shah will be coming to Visakhapatnam from Chennai by a BSF special flight on Sunday evening. The public meeting is scheduled at 7 pm following which he will interact with his party men at Sagarika Kalyanamandapam. (ANI)

