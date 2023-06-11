Bengaluru, June 11: In a tragic incident, a nine-month-old girl, who suffered severe burns after an unfortunate incident where hot water spilt on her from a vessel, passed away in a hospital on Saturday. The incident occurred while the deceased infant was playing inside her home in Kanakapura taluka when she accidentally pulled the vessel, causing the boiling water to spill on her. Madhya Pradesh: Baby Drowns to Death in Bucket Filled With Water As Sisters Attempt to Bathe Her Like Teddy Bear.

According to the police, the parents of the nine-month-old girl, Venkatesh and Rashmi, are daily-wage workers. The Times of India reported that Rashmi had placed a vessel with hot water on the floor to serve tea to her husband. Tragically, the young girl accidentally touched the vessel, causing the scalding water to spill all over her, as confirmed by the police.

In another terrifying incident that happened in March, a four-year-old boy died after a bucket of hot water fell on him at his residence in Yelahanka Upanagar. The boy is Sheshadri, the son of Asha, an employee at a garment factory. According to the Police, the incident occurred on Friday when Asha was heating a bucket of water with an immersion heater. She had gone outside to bring cold water from a tank on the street near Amba Bhavani temple. On that fateful day, while engrossed in play at home, Sheshadri accidently the bucket while playing, causing hot water to fall upon him. He screamed for help, and his grandmother Lakshmidevi found him and alerted the neighbours. He was then rushed to Victoria Hospital. The boy suffered 70 per cent burn injuries and succumbed on March 6.

