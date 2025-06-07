Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government introduced its draft Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 4.0 during a roadshow organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the state, said an official statement.

The event brought together prominent industry representatives to discuss manufacturing opportunities under India's recently launched Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme.

According to an official statement, the draft policy represents a comprehensive framework intended to stimulate investment, develop specialised infrastructure, and cultivate expertise throughout the electronics component manufacturing sector.

The policy aligns with national objectives for expanding domestic electronics production capabilities.

Union IT and Electronics Joint Secretary Sushil Pal and Andhra Pradesh IT Secretary K Bhaskar, among other officials and industry participants, attended the roadshow.

The state government designed the policy to attract investment through various financial incentives, including early adoption benefits, matching incentive structures, interim support measures, and ready-to-use manufacturing facilities within dedicated component production clusters.

During the event, Dixon Technologies announced plans to create 5,000 additional employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh over the next two years as part of its regional expansion strategy.

Similarly, Neolync, which operates with backing from Reliance, committed to generating 5,000 jobs within the state as part of its growth plans.

The policy launch reflects broader national efforts to strengthen India's position in global electronics manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported components through domestic production capabilities.

Speaking about the policy, TDP leader Pattabhi Ram said, "In a joint workshop organised by the Govt of Andhra Pradesh, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the Govt has announced a draft policy for Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 4.0.

"This is to drive investment in the state, which was badly affected by the misgovernance of Jagan Reddy's rule. Now, the NDA Govt is trying to bring back the brand image of the state as a favourable investment destination. Companies like Dixon have immediately committed to bringing investment into the state," he added. (ANI)

