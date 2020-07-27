Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Former YSRCP president of Andhra Pradesh's Narasaraopet mandal, Sankar Yadav, on Sunday alleged that party MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy and his aides have destroyed 2.5 acres of subabul (fast-growing tree), causing Rs 5 lakh loss to him.

In a video message, Yadav said, "I am one of the persons who worked from day one when the party was founded. I worked as party president in Narasaraopet mandal for 10 years. We are very happy that our party came to power in the state. But, Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy remained thankless. Last night, he sent his men to destroy subabul crop in my field."

"Once (YSRCP MLA) Obul Reddy was working with me. Now he is arguing with me. The MLA used him (Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy) to destroy my subabul crop," he added.

"When we were fighting for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while in Opposition, then rural Sub-Inspector Atchaiah used to file cases against us and harass us. Now he is promoted as rural Circle Inspector. He is threatening me. Till date, he called me twice and threatened me," he said.

Yadav alleged that Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy is doing vendetta politics.

"He is using the police and is doing vendetta politics. I appeal to the Chief Minister to save people like me. I challenge Obul Reddy not to attack in the dark, but come in the forefront. I request Jagan to save party activists like me," he said.

However, Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy denied the allegations. Speaking to ANI over the phone, the MLA said that Yadav had sold the land to Obul Reddy some time back and all the documents are under the name of Obul Reddy. "However, Sankar Yadav is not surrendering the land nor refunding the money," he added.

The legislator also rejected allegations of him and his aides destroying the subabul crop.

"There is no truth in the allegation that I am using police against him. In fact, there are many victims who are embroiled in land issues due to Sankar Yadav. They are going to complain against him to the local Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)," he said. (ANI)

