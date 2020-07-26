OnePlus launched three new Smart Android TVs in the Indian market earlier this month. OnePlus' affordable Smart TVs were made available for online sale via Amazon immediately after the launch on July 5. Yet again, the 32-inch Smart TV from OnePlus will go on sale later next week. The interested customers can purchase this affordable Smart Android TV via Amazon India on July 28, 2020. Interestingly, on the same day, the pre-bookings for the OnePlus Nord will commence via Amazon.in. OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

OnePlus' Y-series TV models are priced from Rs. 12,999, whereas the OnePlus U-series TV will retail at Rs. 49,999. The Smart TVs run on Android TV 9 Pie. However, the variants vary depending on the features, sizes, and resolutions. The company is offering TVs in three different sizes - 32-inch, 43-inch & 55-inch. OnePlus Nord Pre-Bookings in India To Start From July 28; Prices, Offers & Specifications.

OnePlus 32-inch Smart TV online sale on July 28 (File Photo)

The Y Series of the OnePlus TV comes in two sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch. The former comes with HD screen carrying a resolution of 1,366x768 pixels while the latter offers FHD resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels. However, the OnePlus TV U series gets a 55-inch Ultra-HD screen with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. OnePlus 8 Smartphone Review: OnePlus’ True Flagship Phone You Can’t Resist.

All the three Smart TVs run on Android TV 9 Pie along with Google Assistant and Google Chromecast. They also offer access to Google Play Store for downloading apps and games. The users can also use the Oxygen Play interface for a content-centric view. The company claims that the OnePlus Y series TVs offer a sound output of 20W with Dolby Audio.

