Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh 20-Point Programme, launched a scathing attack on the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, accusing it of acting irresponsibly and engaging in what he described as "distorted and dangerous politics."

He said the YSRCP is currently behaving recklessly in the state and playing what he termed as a "perverse political game."

"They are raising slogans of 'thief, thief' to divert attention. During the YSRCP regime, there was widespread public outrage over the Tirupati incident," he said.

He accused the previous government of being indifferent and negligent towards Hindu traditions and religious practices.

Comparing the issue, he said, "Just like mixing ghee in buttermilk, the Tirupati ghee issue was handled in a deceptive and manipulative manner."

Lanka Dinakar alleged that the SIT's report submitted to the Supreme Court has been misrepresented.

"YSRCP leaders claimed there was no adulteration in the laddu, while former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy himself admitted that ghee adulteration had taken place during his tenure," he stated.

He further stated that strict laws prohibit the use of chemicals in food products and that such acts are serious criminal offences. "The sentiments of crores of Hindus have been deeply hurt by this issue," he added. He also cited several incidents, including theft-like incidents in the temple hundi (parakamani), raising concerns about temple administration.

He noted that two members of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's family were appointed as TTD Chairpersons, raising questions about the intent behind the appointments. Accusing the former Chief Minister of hostility towards Hindu traditions, he said, "Like the British, they have developed animosity towards our customs and religious practices."

He alleged that after the adulterated ghee issue came to light, Jagan Mohan Reddy had resorted to caste-based politics to divert attention. He further stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Tirupati without even signing the TTD declaration, calling it an act of disrespect towards Hindu sentiments.

Lanka Dinakar accused the YSRCP of offering new and misleading interpretations of the SIT report and concluded with a sharp remark. (ANI)

