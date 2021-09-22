Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Chandiwal Judicial Commission on Wednesday issued another notice summoning former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on October 6, in connection with an alleged corruption case of Rs 100 crores against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Despite being called several times, Singh has not appeared before the commission and his case is being presented by his lawyer on his behalf.

Reacting to Singh's absence, Deshmukh's lawyer Anita Shekhar appealed to the commission to confiscate his property and issue a warrant against him. But in the wake of seniority and dignity of the position held by him previously, the commission gave him another chance.

The bailable warrants issued against the former commissioner were also taken by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) officer at three locations but Singh was not present there.

Earlier, the commission had ordered Singh to fill a bond of Rs 50,000 and warned that a warrant will be issued against him if he does not appear for the statement related to the case.

He was also fined Rs 25,000 by an enquiry commission on August 25 for not appearing in front of the commission, regarding an alleged extortion case against him.

Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked the suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

