New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Content creator and bestselling author Ankur Warikoo's latest book, "Beyond the Syllabus", shares life lessons in simple and accessible language, providing teenagers with valuable insights that goes past traditional classroom learning.

The book, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), serves as a companion, guiding teens on how to handle failure, overcome self-doubt, and much more.

"This book? It's the stuff school will never teach you. Some pages you'll vibe with, some will make you roll your eyes, and some might just call you out. No long chapters -- nothing here is longer than 2 pages. No need to read in order... Life doesn't come with a manual. But this? Pretty close," writes Warikoo in the book.

Touted as crisp and bite-sized, the book, replete with relatable life hacks, cover a wide range of topics -- from financial understanding and the digital world to managing societal pressure and navigating life in general.

It is divided into eight sections: 'Figuring out life', 'Money and independence', 'Relationships and social life', 'Mindset and mental strength', 'Work and future readiness', 'Digital life and the real world', 'The secret no one tells you!' and 'Letters I wish I had written to my teenage self'.

According to the publisher, "Beyond the Syllabus" is a must-read for today's time-crunched generation and students eager to sharpen essential 21st-century skills.

"Sharing from his own journey of failures, fears, and lessons learned, Warikoo offers a roadmap for teenagers who want to make smart choices, handle setbacks, and live an authentic, meaningful life. This raw, relatable guide is a must-have for teenagers and youngsters to help them navigate through life," they added.

Warikoo has previously authored four bestselling books, including "Do Epic Shit", "Get Epic Shit Done" and "Make Epic Money".

The book, priced at Rs 299, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.

