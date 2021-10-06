Wayanad (Kerala) [India], October 6 (ANI): In yet another setback for the Congress party in Kerala, former Wayanad District Congress Committee President PV Balachandran resigned from the party on Tuesday, thus putting his 52 years of association with the party to end.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) member Balachandran alleged that the Congress party lost its direction.

Also Read | How Instructure's Newest Report Reflects Big Changes in Education.

"The majority and minority communities are moving away from the Congress and the people would not stand with a party which has lost its direction. Congress failed to block the growth of the BJP," while announcing his resignation at a press conference here.

Balachandran alleged, "Congress leadership failed to take stand on people's issues. He said he is quitting 52 years relation with the party because he could realize that party was not able to function in accordance with the interest of party workers".

Also Read | Acute Power Crisis Looms Over India During Festive Season As Coal Inventories Hit Critically Low Levels.

Earlier on Tuesday, another Mahila Congress Thiruvananthapuram District Secretary Reshmi joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Earlier in September, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary KP Anil Kumar quit Congress and joined the CPI(M).

While PS Prasanth who was expelled from Congress for making "wild allegations" against KC Venugopal for the issues in Congress Party joined the CPI (M) on September 3.

Another Congress general secretary Rathikumar G followed suit by quitting Congress and joining the CPI(M).

CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan said last week that the party will arrange a reception for Congress leaders who joined their party. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)