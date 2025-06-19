Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 19 (ANI): BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress of displaying an "anti-Gujarati mindset" over the latter's objection to the selection of an Ahmedabad-based firm for webcasting services in the Kaliganj Assembly by-election.

Referring to a letter by the TMC dated June 18 and addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, Adhikari said that raising concerns solely based on the agency's origin reveals regional bias.

In a post on X, the West Bengal Leader of Opposition emphasised that Gujarat is an integral part of India and firms from any state have the legal right to participate in tenders nationwide.

"This letter from the All India Trinamool Congress, dated June 18, 2025, to the Chief Election Commissioner regarding the selection of a webcasting agency for the 80-Kaligang Assembly Constituency bye-election explicitly reveals an anti-Gujarati mindset. Expressing concern over the selection of an agency from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for webcasting services and highlighting the agency's Ahmedabad origin, implies a regional bias against Gujarati entities, who can lawfully participate in any Tender process and being from Gujarat does not bar them as Gujarat is very much a part of India," Adhikari said.

"The firm must have been selected after fulfilling all parameters, but are being targeted in the context of TMC's broader political rivalry with people and entities whom they conveniently label as 'outsiders' when it suits them," he said.

He alleged further that when it comes to pick and chose between eligible, deserving and efficient Bengali Officers, the same TMC government ignores them and search for 'Outsiders' who would act like puppets.

"Atri Bhattacharya; IAS (1989 batch) is retiring in April 2026, Manoj Pant; IAS (1991 batch) from Uttarakhand, is retiring in June 2025. Why were Atri Bhattacharya and Subrata Gupta, IAS (1990 batch) overlooked and Manoj Pant was made Chief Secretary, despite being junior to two eligible Bengali Officers? Why extension proposal of Manoj Pant has been sent, though even now Atri Bhattacharya can be posted as Chief Secretary since he still has 10 months of service left?" Adhikari asked.

Meanwhile, polling for the Kaligang assembly constituency in West Bengal began on Thursday morning. The results are scheduled to be announced on June 23. (ANI)

