Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday said there is an anti-incumbency wave against the Congress government across villages and cities in the state as it has failed on various public issues.

Poonia issued a ''black paper'' listing out the alleged failures of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government.

"From villages to cities, there is an anti-incumbency wave against the Congress government. There is resentment among the common people. The government has completely failed on various issues including electricity, water, roads, law and order, farmer debt waiver, crime," Poonia said in a statement.

He said that in two years, development work was blocked by the Gehlot government due to partisan attitude shown in the urban local bodies.

During the coronavirus pandemic, he said, the people are demanding for a three-month electricity waiver but CM Gehlot is "blindfolded".

Meanwhile, many BJP leaders have retaliated to Gehlot's allegations that ''BJP is about to resume the game of toppling their government''.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that the Congress is blaming the BJP for the failure of its government.

"Congress, burdened with failed leadership, is again blaming the BJP for the failure of its government in Rajasthan. Mr. Gehlot, your statements reflects that your own party is struggling with internal conflicts and factionalism. Please pay attention to your organization," Shekhawat said in a tweet.

Former Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has also denied Gehlot's allegations, saying that the state government has been unstable from day it was elected.

"The state government is unstable from day one. From the very beginning, it is dependent on a weak foundation of false assurances and misuse of government machinery," Devnani said in a statement.

He said that Gehlot has failed to control the infighting of the Congress party and is blaming BJP based on false allegations.

