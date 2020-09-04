Raipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi on Friday said anti-Naxal operations will be intensified in the state in the next three months after the end of monsoon.

While addressing a meeting of State Level Coordination Committee, attended by senior paramilitary, police and IB officials, Awasthi stressed on the need for construction of bridges and culverts in interior areas at rapid pace for movement of security forces during operations, a release said.

"After monsoon ends, anti-naxal operations will be intensified in the next three months. To expedite operations, construction of bridges and culvert should be done at a rapid pace in Maoist-hit areas," the release quoted him as saying.

He directed officials to present a detailed action plan related to the operation to be launched in forthcoming days.

"In core areas like Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur of Bastar division, operations should be launched with complete planning. Along with Naxals, actions should also be taken against their supporters," Awasthi said.

CRPF Special Director General (Central Zone) Kuldiep Singh, Additional DG, BSF SL Thaosen, state ADG Naxal Operations Ashok Juneja, Inspector General CRPF Prakash D, IG ITBP Chhota Ram Jat, Joint Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) Sameer S and police officials were present in the meeting, the release said.

During the meeting, discussions were held for better coordination among various units for carrying out effective anti-Naxal operations, it said.

