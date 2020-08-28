West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): An antibody testing event for COVID-19 was held for the police personnel at Eluru Police Parade Ground near Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) office in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district on Friday.

Eluru range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) KV Mohan Rao and other police personnel in the city underwent the test after the medical team collected their blood samples.

Also Read | Dinesh Kumar Khara Recommended as Next SBI Chairman by Banks Board Bureau.

Armed Reserve Additional Superintendent of Police M Mahesh Kumar, Police Unit doctor G Deepa, and police staff also took part in the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)