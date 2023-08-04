New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

The Bill, after being passed by both Houses of the Parliament, seeks to establish a research foundation that will seed, grow and promote Research and Development (R&D) and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India’s universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

The bill, after approval in the Parliament, will establish the National Research Foundation (NRF), an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction of scientific research in the country as per recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), at a total estimated cost of Rs. 50,000 crore during five years (2023-28), a release from the Ministry of Science and Technology stated.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) will be the administrative Department of NRF which will be governed by a Governing Board consisting of eminent researchers and professionals across disciplines.

The Prime Minister will be the ex-officio President of the Board and the Union Minister of Science and Technology and Union Minister of Education will be the ex-officio Vice-Presidents. NRF’s functioning will be governed by an Executive Council chaired by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, the press note stated.

NRF will forge collaborations among the industry, academia, and government departments and research institutions, and create an interface mechanism for participation and contribution of industries and State governments in addition to the scientific and line ministries.

It will focus on creating a policy framework and putting in place regulatory processes that can encourage collaboration and increased spending by the industry on R&D, the press release stated.

The bill will also repeal the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) established by an act of Parliament in 2008 and subsume it into NRF which has an expanded mandate and covers activities over and above the activities of SERB. (ANI)

