Amaravati, Sep 22 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,365 fresh cases of coronavirus, 1,466 recoveries and eight deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The state's gross COVID-19 positives increased to 20,42,073, recoveries to 20,14,180 and toll 14,097, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | When World is Seized of Threat of Global Terrorism,for a Political Party to Be Calling … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The state now has 13,796 active cases, it said.

Chittoor reported 212, East Godavari 210, Prakasam 166, West Godavari 157, Kadapa 153, SPS Nellore 137, Guntur 131 and Krishna 104 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Murdered In Nagaur District By Neighbour; Accused Arrested.

The remaining five districts added less than 50 new cases each, with Kurnool registering just one and Anantapuramu four in a day.

Chittoor and Krishna had two fresh fatalities each, while East Godavari, Guntur, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam reported one each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)