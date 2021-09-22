Nagaur, September 22: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Rajasthan's Nagaur district by a neighbour. The accused has been arrested by the police. The incident took place on Monday. The accused allegedly abducted the seven-year-old girl when she was playing outside her house. The family members of the girl started searching for her when they found her missing.

The minor's family approached the police by 9 pm. Notably, the girl's body was found in nearby fields at 3 am the next day. As per the police, the accused was last seen with the girl by villagers, reported Hindustan Times. The accused was known to the girl. He allegedly abducted her and took her to a secluded place, and raped her. Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped And Murdered In Jaipur District; Minor's Family Stages Protest.

After committing the crime, he reportedly murdered the girl. At the time when the accused was arrested, he was drunk. He was booked for kidnap, rape and murder of the seven-year-old girl. The body of the deceased girl was handed over to the family after post mortem. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. The accused was presented before a court and was remanded to police custody.

Last month also, a 40-year-old man allegedly abducted and raped a minor girl in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The incident took place in the Joona Patrasar area of the district. The girl was herding her cattle near the India-Pakistan border area when the accused abducted her and took her to a nearby hill.

