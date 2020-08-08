Amaravati, Aug 8 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases as 10,080 fresh infections were reported, taking the overall tally to 2,17,040 while a single day high of 97 fatalities were recorded.

The latest government bulletin said the state now had 85,486 active cases after 1,29,615 coronavirus positive persons got cured, including 9,151 in the last 24 hours, and 1,939 succumbed.

Also Read | Idukki Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 26, Confirms Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state reported over 10,000 cases for the fourth straight day.

For the first time, Andhra Pradesh overshot the national average (8.93 per cent) in the infection positivity rate clocking 8.95 per cent.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Approves Grant of Special Move Travelling Allowance (TA) of Rs 25,000 to all Employees: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

It also continued way below the national average (68. 32 per cent) in the recovery rate with 59.72 per cent.

Only in terms of mortality rate, at 0.89 per cent, AP was lower than the national average (2.04 per cent).

East Godavari district crossed the 30,000 mark as it added 1,310 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally to 30,160.

The district has 13,794 active cases.

Kurnool too reported 1,253 more cases, taking its aggregate to 26,032.

Visakhapatnam (998), Anantapuramu (976) and Chittoor (963) too added more cases followed by SPS Nellore (878).

Guntur district reported 14 deaths, Anantapuramu (11), Kurnool and West Godavari (10) fatalities each while Chittoor and SPS Nellore added eight each, Prakasam and Srikakulam added seven each to their toll in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.PTI DBV SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)