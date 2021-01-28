Amaravati, Jan 28 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 117 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 8.87 lakh while no deaths reported,in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Thursday.

The state also reported 128 more recoveries, a Health department bulletin said.

With 36,189 tests, the total number of tests conducted stood at over 1.30 croreso far in the state.

The total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were at 8,87,466 while the recoveries stood at 8,78,956, it said addingthe toll remained at 7,152.

The state has 1,358 active cases.

In 24 hours, Krishna district accounted for the most number of cases with 26 followed by Visakhapatnam and Guntur with 19 and 17 each respectively.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,66,356 frontline health workers were vaccinated against COVID-19 till January 27,a tweet by the state government said.PTI GDK SS

