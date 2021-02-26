Amaravati, Feb 26 (PTI): The cumulative COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 8,89,681 as 96 were added afresh even as the state reported 71 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The latest bulletin said the active cases now stood at 635 after a total of 8,81,877 recoveries and 7,169 deaths.

In 24 hours, Chittoor district reported 22 new cases while Guntur also added 17.

The remaining 11 districts added less than 10 fresh cases each.

Chittoor district also reported one fresh COVID-19 fatality in a day.

