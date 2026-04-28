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Agency News Agency News India News | Apollo Hospitals Strengthens India's Next-gen Healthcare Infrastructure with Launch of Its 76th Hospital Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Apollo Hospitals Group on Monday strengthened India's next-generation healthcare infrastructure with the launch of its 76th hospital, a 400-bedded smart facility located in Hyderabad's Financial District.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28 (ANI): Apollo Hospitals Group on Monday strengthened India's next-generation healthcare infrastructure with the launch of its 76th hospital, a 400-bedded smart facility located in Hyderabad's Financial District.

The hospital was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Dignitaries present at the event also included State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and MLA Arekapudi Gandhi.

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According to a press release, the new facility reflects the Group's long-term commitment to building accessible, technology-led healthcare systems across India, while reinforcing the country's position as a global destination for high-quality medical care. Apollo Hospitals, Financial District, is designed as a digitally integrated, intelligent care ecosystem where technology enables seamless coordination across the patient journey. A unified digital platform, AI-enabled scheduling, and real-time clinical connectivity ensure faster, more precise, and continuous care.

The hospital incorporates advanced clinical capabilities such as the Arthrex Pano Scope for enhanced, multi-angle visualisation in minimally invasive procedures, and VALD technology for objective assessment of strength, movement, and rehabilitation, supporting more accurate diagnosis and personalised treatment pathways, the release said.

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"Imaging is further strengthened by the uMR Omega, an ultra-wide bore 3.0T MRI with end-to-end AI-enabled workflows, accelerated scan times, noise-reduced imaging, and enhanced in-bore patient comfort. Its advanced ICU infrastructure, with dedicated nursing attention at every bed, further strengthens critical care outcomes. This is complemented by a biophilic, patient-centric design that enhances comfort and healing for patients across all age groups," it added.Dedicating the hospital of gratitude, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "When we build a hospital, we are building far more than infrastructure--we are building hope. This institution is rooted in gratitude--for the countless lives that have allowed us to learn, serve, and grow. It is our way of giving back, by creating a space where every patient is treated with compassion, every caregiver is empowered with the best tools, and every life is valued with dignity."Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director at Apollo Hospitals, added, "The 76th hospital is not just a milestone - it is a declaration that our mission of providing quality healthcare to all will continue. With our new smart hospital in Hyderabad's Financial District, we are reaffirming India's leadership in building next-generation healthcare systems. By embedding intelligence across every layer of care - from diagnostics to recovery - we are bringing together advanced technology and Apollo's legacy of clinical excellence. This facility will strengthen Hyderabad's position as a global destination for complex care, while making world-class healthcare more accessible to every citizen." On the launch of Apollo's 5th hospital in the city, Upasana Konidela, Vice Chairperson CSR, announced that 10,000 free health screening check-ups will be conducted for the Nanakramguda community every Sunday, the release said.

She said the new Smart Hospital reflects Apollo's commitment to advanced, patient-centric care backed by decades of expertise.

"It features a highly skilled medical team, global safety standards, ethical practices, and continuous staff upskilling. With convenient access, minimal wait times, and seamless digital services, the hospital aims to enhance overall patient experience and deliver quality healthcare," she said.Highlighting the regional impact, Tejesvi Veerepalli, Regional CEO of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL), said, "This is not just a hospital, it is a holistic, patient-centric health system built for the future that will further strengthen Hyderabad's emergency response ecosystem and advance our commitment to the 'golden hour'. With connected ambulances and our dedicated emergency number 1066, care begins even before the patient reaches the hospital, saving critical time and lives.""With this launch, AHEL reinforces that healthcare must be faster, smarter, and within the reach of every life," the release said.The release further said that Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983.

"Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 7,113+ pharmacies, 308 clinics, 2,457 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centres, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries," it said.

The release added that Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)