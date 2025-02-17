New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Delhi police have filed a charge sheet in Patiala House Court against 8 accused persons including Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi arrested in AQIS's Jharkhand Training Module case.

Delhi police have filed this charge sheet under sections of the anti-terror law UAPA. Three accused have not been charge sheeted in this case. A total of 11 persons were arrested initially.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur has listed the charge sheet for consideration on February 24.

These accused persons were arrested on 22 August 2024. In this case, the accused includes Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi. These accused were arrested by the Delhi police special cell with the help of police from other states.

Delhi Police have charge-sheeted Anamul Ansari, Shabaz Ansari, Altaf Ansari, Mohd. Rizwan, Motiur Rehaman, Mufti Rehmatullah, Faizan Ahmed, Dr Ishtiyaq Ahmed, Rizwan. Arshad, Umar Farooq, and Hasan Ansari have not been chargesheeted by Delhi Police. One accused Shahbaz Ansari was arrested subsequently and an investigation related to him is going on, police said.

On December 12, 2024, the Delhi High Court granted Delhi police a 90-day extension to complete the investigation in the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case.

Earlier, the trial court had refused to extend the period of investigation. Delhi police had challenged the order before the high court.

On September 12, the court remanded 11 accused arrested in Al Qaida in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) module case in judicial custody after police interrogation. They are members of a training module allegedly headed by Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi Jharkhand.

In a coordinated, intelligence-based operation, conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in association with State Police forces of Jharkhand, Rajasthan and UP, an AQ-inspired module was busted, Delhi police had said.

The module allegedly was being led by one Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi and was aspiring to declare Khilafat and execute serious terrorist activities within the country, the police said. The members of the module have received indoctrination and weapons training at various locations.

Six individuals were detained from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, while actually undergoing weapon-handling training. Apart from this about eight suspects were detained from Jharkhand and UP for questioning. Police also recovered arms, ammunition, literature etc from several locations.

The recovery by the police included one AK-47 rifle, one .38 bore revolver, 6 live cartridges of .38 bore, 30 live cartridges of .32 bore, 30 live cartridges of AK-47, one dummy insas, one air rifle, one iron elbow pipe, one hand grenade, one key remote control mechanism, Some wires, One AA size 1.5-volt battery, one table watch, four ground sheets, one target and one camping tent. (ANI)

