Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Renowned archaeologist and Padma Shri awardee, Arun Kumar Sharma passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91 in Raipur.

Sharma was one of the key witnesses in the Ram Janmabhoomi case and played a crucial role in providing archaeological evidence supporting the presence of a Hindu temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Arun Kumar Sharma's son, Manish Sharma, confirmed his demise. He collected archaeological evidence in support of the existence of Lord Ram's temple at the disputed site of Ayodhya. The Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court accepted the archaeological evidence presented by him, leading to a favourable judgement in favour of the deity Ram Lalla.

Arun Sharma, who had served as the archaeological advisor to the Chhattisgarh government, during his tenure in Chhattisgarh, conducted excavations in various places, including Sirpur, Tareghat, Sirakot, Arang, Tala, and Malhar.

His efforts helped uncover historical artefacts and contributed significantly to unveiling the pages of history.

After rendering valuable services in the Archaeological Department at the central level, Sharma became an advisor to the Chhattisgarh government.

Born on November 12, 1933, in Mohandi village near Chandkhuri in Chhattisgarh, Arun Kumar Sharma hailed from a family with roots in Rajnandgaon district's Coliara village. (ANI)

