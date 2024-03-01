Mumbai, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day tour of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar on March 1 and 2, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects including those related to rail, road and power. The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to select candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi from a list of 17 to 18 names finalised after discussions with the party's state unit.

Six Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election have been disqualified from the assembly, the Speaker announced today. After successfully containing a crisis in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress on Thursday asserted that Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will continue as Chief Minister of the hill state, adding that the observers had spoken to all the MLAs and 'sorted out differences'.

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar has invited the state leadership, including his nephew Ajit Pawar, for dinner at his home when they visit Baramati on March 2 to inaugurate developmental projects. The invite comes amid reports that Ajit Pawar, who engineered the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is likely to field his wife from Baramati against Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule.

Health authorities in Gaza said on Thursday Israeli fire on people waiting for aid near Gaza City had killed 104 Palestinians and wounded 280, with one hospital saying it had received 10 bodies and dozens of injured patients. A spokesperson for Israel's military said there was no knowledge of shelling at that location. The military later said dozens of people were hurt as a result of pushing and trampling when aid trucks arrived in northern Gaza.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West. The war in Ukraine has triggered the worst crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Putin has previously spoken of the dangers of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, but his nuclear warning on Thursday was one of his most explicit.

Thailand will ban recreational use of marijuana by the end of this year but continue to allow its use for medical purposes, the health minister told news agency Reuters in an interview. After Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to free up medicinal use in 2018 and then recreational use in 2022, tens of thousands of cannabis shops have sprung up in an industry projected to be worth up to USD 1.2 billion by next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).