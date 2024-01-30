Kohima, Jan 30 (PTI) Areca nuts worth Rs 14.32 crore were seized in Kohima, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal smuggling of areca nuts from Manipur to Nagaland, checking was started by the Assam Rifles on National Highway 29 on Monday, they said.

During the check near Jakhama, four pickup vehicles and five trucks were found transporting areca nuts without any documents, they added.

A total of 120 ton of areca nuts was seized. The seized nuts and the vehicles along with those arrested were handed over to the Customs Department, officials said.

