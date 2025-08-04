New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): A robbery took place at a jewellery shop in Chand Bagh, northeast Delhi, where 4 to 5 men looted cash and jewellery at gunpoint.

According to Delhi Police, a robbery incident at a jewellery shop at Chand Bagh was reported at PS Dayalpur.

Immediately, a team reached the spot where the complainant, Sadiq, aged 27 years, reported that while he was attending to a customer, 4 to 5 people entered his shop and pulled down the shutter. They robbed cash and jewellery items from the shop as well as from the customer at gunpoint before fleeing.

The Delhi Police added that the forensic team is examining the spot and is processing the scene of the crime.

A case under the relevant sections has been registered at PS Dayalpur, and an investigation has been initiated. Teams have been deployed to gather evidence.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

