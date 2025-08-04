Mumbai, August 4: Shillong Teer, a popular archery-based lottery game, is played six days a week from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game draws thousands of participants daily. On Monday, August 4, 2025, the Shillong Teer Result will be announced for various games including, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The winning numbers are released in two rounds and updated in the live Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

For players eagerly waiting to check their luck, the Shillong Teer Result today can be accessed online. The winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2 will be published on meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Scroll down to know when and where to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart for August 4, 2025. Shillong Teer Results Today, August 4 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on August 4, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can follow a simple step-by-step process to check the Shillong Teer Result for August 4, 2025. First, visit any of the official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Look for the section titled "Shillong Teer Result for August 4, 2025". The results are declared in two rounds. Round 1 is usually announced around 10:30 AM and Round 2 shortly after. Once on the result page, click on the date to access the full Shillong Teer Result Chart, where both winning numbers will be displayed clearly. For your convenience, the updated Shillong Teer results are also available below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Meghalaya’s popular traditional lottery, Shillong Teer, is a unique archery-based game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the game features 50 archers who shoot arrows at a distant cylindrical target in two rounds, typically 30 arrows in Round 1 and 20 in Round 2. Participants place bets by choosing numbers between 00 and 99, aiming to predict the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round.

These last two digits determine the winning numbers, and prizes are awarded accordingly. Shillong Teer is fully legal and regulated by the Meghalaya government, making it a widely accepted form of lottery in the region.

