New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Three unidentified men robbed nearly Rs 3 lakh from a warehouse in northwest Delhi's Tri Nagar area after threatening the staff with a pistol and a knife on Monday, an official said.

The robbery took place at around noon when the trio entered the warehouse, which stores soft drinks, posing as customers. They then pulled out the weapons and forced the staff to open the cash counter, the official said.

"A case under Section 311 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused," the official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

