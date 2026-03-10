Actress Urvashi Rautela has safely returned to India following a distressing experience in Kuwait. The Bollywood star shared a series of emotional updates with her followers, revealing that she broke down in tears while boarding her flight due to the escalating geopolitical tensions currently gripping the Middle East. Rautela had travelled to Kuwait for a professional commitment just as regional security concerns intensified, leading to widespread flight disruptions and airspace closures across the Gulf. Urvashi Rautela’s Whopping INR 7 Crore Performance Video in Jeddah Goes Viral; ‘Jaat’ Actress Thanks Saudi Arabia in Post (Watch)

Urvashi Rautela Shares Post on Instagram Story - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela Breaks Down Before Flight

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress described a sudden onset of anxiety that hit her only once she was seated on the aircraft. "I was completely fine until the moment I sat on the plane… but as soon as I settled in, this sudden wave of fear came over me and my heart just started racing," she wrote, admitted to feeling "vulnerable and anxious" during the wait for take-off. In a video shared with her 73 million followers, a visibly shaken Rautela was seen wiping away tears. She made a heartfelt plea for prayers, asking fans to keep her in their thoughts for a safe journey back to Mumbai.

Urvashi Rautela Shares War Zone Experience

The actress’s concerns reflect the broader uncertainty across the region following the escalation of hostilities on February 28, 2026, involving the U.S., Israel and Iran, which has disrupted commercial air travel. Kuwaiti airspace has experienced temporary shutdowns after air defense systems intercepted ballistic missiles and drones over the region, creating widespread travel disruptions. As a result, thousands of Indian nationals have been stranded, prompting the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to hold emergency meetings with airlines such as IndiGo and Air India Express to coordinate repatriation efforts. Amid the crisis, celebrities working in the Middle East have also been affected, with Urvashi Rautela and Lara Dutta sharing unsettling experiences of hearing explosions and witnessing missile interceptions while abroad. Diwali 2025: Urvashi Rautela Says, ‘Diwali Shines Brightest When You’re With Those Who Matter’.

Urvashi Rautela Safely Returns to Mumbai

Upon landing in Mumbai, Rautela reassured her fans with a video from her car, confirming she had reached home safely. She expressed her deep gratitude to the Kuwaiti airport staff and local officials for their assistance in navigating the chaotic departure process. Her candidness about her mental state has sparked a wave of supportive messages from the film fraternity and fans alike, highlighting the human cost of the ongoing regional conflict.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).