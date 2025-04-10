Imphal, Apr 10 (PTI) Arms, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered in Kakching and Imphal West districts of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

The police also arrested a cadre of the banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) in Imphal West district.

The police found two SMG carbines without magazines, one .303 rifle with magazine, one single barrel gun, two double barrel guns, one modified sniper rifle, one modified 9 mm pistol with magazine, three mortar shells, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two grenades, besides ammunition, detonators and other items Tokpaching Moirangkhom Hill Range in Kakching district.

Another cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores was recovered from Yaralpat area opposite a school in Imphal East district, police said.

The items recovered from there include one .303 Rifle, 16 rounds of 303 live rounds, two Lathode 40 mm guns, ammunition, one .303. rifle magazine, one small carbine, one small carbine handmade magazine, one 9 mm pistol, seven detonators, two hand grenades, and other articles.

The recovered items have been handed over to Porompat Police Station for legal action.

The recoveries from the two districts were made on Wednesday.

Though over a month has passed after the two-week period provided to people for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons in the ethnic strife-torn state ended on March 6, arms and ammunition are being found frequently in the state.

About the arrested 45-year-old militant cadre, the police said he was picked up from Lamsang Bazaar in Imphal West district on Wednesday.

He was allegedly involved serving monetary demands to government officials in and around the state capital Imphal.

Over 260 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities in May 2023.

The clashes began after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to protest against an order of the Manipur High Court on the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

President's rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

