Surat, April 10: As many as 118 workers fell ill after consuming contaminated water at a diamond-cutting unit in Surat's Kapodara area, prompting the police to register an attempt to murder case and initiate a high-level investigation, according to officials on Thursday. The incident occurred at the Anub Gems factory located in the Millennium Complex near Hirabaug, where over 150 workers are employed in diamond processing.

According to police, several workers began complaining of dizziness after drinking water from a factory-installed cooler. A foul smell was soon detected in the water, and the matter was brought to the attention of the factory management. The situation escalated quickly as the health of the affected workers deteriorated, prompting an emergency response. Gujarat: 150 Students of Residential Schools Suffer from Cough, Fever; 18 Girls Hospitalised.

Police were informed, and upon reaching the site, investigators discovered a suspicious packet of Celphos, also known as aluminium phosphide -- a highly toxic chemical -- near the water cooler. One packet was found opened, while another remained sealed.

Following the discovery, factory authorities arranged immediate medical attention for all workers. Of the 118 affected individuals, 104 were taken to Kiran Hospital and 14 to Diamond Hospital. Two workers were admitted to the ICU in serious condition, while the others were treated in general wards for minor complaints. Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: 3 Die After Consuming Suspected Spurious Liquor in Nadiad City of Kheda District.

Confirming the severity of the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) V.R. Patel told IANS, "The Kapodara Police Station received the complaint this afternoon. A total of five investigation teams have been formed. They are examining CCTV footage from the premises and checking for suspicious activity. The aluminium phosphide packet found near the water cooler is also under scrutiny, and we are tracing its packaging number to identify the buyer."

"This is a serious matter. Based on the evidence and testimonies, a case of attempt to murder has been registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway," he added.

One of the factory workers, speaking to IANS, recounted the timeline of events, stating, "We noticed something odd when the water started smelling strange. Later, the manager informed us that an aluminium phosphide packet had been found near the cooler, and we immediately stopped drinking the water."

Another worker told IANS, "There was a strong foul smell in the water. When the managers investigated the cause, they discovered a Celphos packet near the water cooler. As workers began to fall ill, they were taken to hospitals, and the police were informed."

"While we were working, several employees began to feel dizzy. We also noticed a foul smell coming from the water, and a packet of Celphos was discovered. The workers were immediately moved to the hospital. We have no idea why someone would do this," another worker told IANS.

