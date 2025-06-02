New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Atulya Ganga Trust, an Armed Forces veterans initiative dedicated to the sustainable rejuvenation of River Ganga since 2019, is undertaking a 'Plastic Eradication Kaar Sewa', with effect from June 5 to 7, a press release said.

Its mission spans afforestation, pollution mapping, including measuring the presence of microplastics and raising public awareness to restore the river.

The drive was flagged off by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C Central Command, at Lucknow on June 2. The ceremony was attended by Gopal Sharma, founder of the trust and Lt Col Hem Lohumi. Lieutenant General Vikas Rohilla, DG LWE and Colonel Commandant Bombay Sappers also graced the occasion.

The initiative is being supported by the State administration of Uttarakhand, the Border Roads Organisation and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. Corporate support is being provided by Bisleri.

Atulya Ganga volunteers will assemble at Uttarkashi on June 3. On a daily basis till June 7, they will physically collect all the plastic waste littered on the roadside and on mountain slopes between Gangotri and Harsil. The collected waste will be handed over to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for further disposal.

Through this initiative, the NGO aims to cultivate a mindset amongst the citizens and government machinery to recognise the urgent requirement of promoting sustainable practices to protect nature.

Earlier, in April Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government is preparing for the Green Chardham Yatra this time, a release from Uttarakhand CMO said.

He said that the government's effort is not only to provide the pilgrims with pure food and a clean environment but also to prevent the problem of single-use plastic from arising at our holy pilgrimage sites due to the Yatra. We are working on the principle of reducing, reusing, and recycling single-use plastic, he said. (ANI)

