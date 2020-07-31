Itanagar, Jul 31 (PTI) The Indian Army will raise a company of porters for three districts of Aruanchal Pradesh in coordination with the labour department of the state, a senior district official said on Friday.

The porters would cater to the needs of Army personnel serving in West Siang, Siang and Shyi-Yomi districts, West Siang District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) Gijum Tali said.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Showing Satisfactory Improvement, Says Ganga Ram Hospital Health Bulletin: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

Porters are an integral part of the Army for operational preparedness and efficiency.

A recruitment rally would be organised at NAB, Kaying, Aalo, Menchuka, Tadadega and Tato in August for employing 370 porters temporarily for the three districts, Tali said. The vacancies have been reserved for locals, the officer said. The Army periodically takes in porters to ferry ration and ammunition for troops in rugged terrain apart from clearing snow from roads and army posts.

Also Read | 42 COVID-19 Patients Go 'Missing' in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, Authorities Unable to Trace Due to Incorrect Phone Numbers, Addresses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)