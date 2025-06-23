Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 23 (ANI): Following the arrest of two men in Punjab's Amritsar on charges of espionage, police authorities said on Sunday that one of the accused, a serving Army sepoy, was allegedly in contact with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Amritsar Rural Police Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh told ANI, "We received information that Gurpreet Gopi, a sepoy in the Indian Army, had ISI contacts and had been in touch with them. He had been conducting suspicious monetary transactions with his friend, Sahil Masih from Dhariwal village."

SSP Singh added that Gurpreet has been booked under Sections 359 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and is being interrogated.

"After gathering information, we learned that Gurpreet has been posted in Jammu. After detaining him, we found plenty of incriminating data. Following a detailed investigation, we registered an FIR and arrested him. We have informed the security and intelligence agencies, and a joint interrogation is underway," SSP Singh said.

The two men, identified as Gurpreet Singh aka Gopy Foji and Sahil Masih aka Shali, were apprehended on Sunday on suspicion of espionage activities linked to Pakistan's ISI.

The Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) posted on X, "Amritsar Rural Police apprehended two persons suspected of espionage activities linked to #Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh @ Gopy Foji & Sahil Masih @ Shali."

Preliminary investigations revealed that Gurpreet Singh was in direct contact with the ISI operative and was suspected of sharing sensitive and confidential information via pen drives.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that Gurpreet Singh was in direct contact with operatives of the Pakistan ISI and is suspected of sharing sensitive and confidential information via pen drives. The key ISI handler involved in the case has been identified as Rana Javed. Two mobile phones reportedly used to communicate with ISI operatives has been seized," the post further read.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

