Cash recovered by CBI in the corruption case (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation has recovered about Rs 60 lakh so far in the massive operation against the corruption related to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The case pertains to the channelized corruption in FCI procurement, storage and distribution.

"Rs 60 lakh(approx) recovered so far in massive operation being undertaken against channelised corruption in FCI procurement, storage and distribution," CBI informed in a statement on Wednesday. (ANI)

