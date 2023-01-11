Amaravati, January 11: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released Rs 395 crore under the “Jagananna Thodu” scheme towards interest free loans through banks to benefit 3.95 lakh petty traders and artisans at Rs 10,000 each.

He also released Rs 15.17 crore towards reimbursement of interest to benefit 13.28 lakh beneficiaries who have obtained and repaid the loans promptly in the last six months, an official release said.

Releasing the amount virtually by click of a button at the Camp Office here, the Chief Minister said that the beneficiaries of the scheme, besides becoming part and parcel of the self-employed community, are also helping the society indirectly in a great way.

He noted that it was a matter of pride for the state that it has sanctioned 24.6 lakh loans out of the total number of 39.21 lakh loans given in the entire country. Out of the total 15,31,347 beneficiaries, 8,74,745 traders and artisans are promptly repaying their loans and have become inseparable part of the scheme by recycling their loans with great discipline, he said, adding that it indicates a positive change in the society.

Eligible people who have not availed the scheme for any reason can apply through village and ward secretariats and such people would be included in the scheme at the end of social audit every six months.

With today's disbursal that benefits 28,000 new petty traders and artisans, the government has so far reimbursed Rs. 63.65 crore as interest alone while the total loan amount sanctioned so far reaches Rs 2,406 crore benefiting 15,31, 347 people out of which 80 per cent of them belong to SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Fruit and vegetable vendors, people running roadside tiffin centers and others selling products in baskets and vending products on motorcycles and auto rickshaws besides Bobbili veena makers, artisans involved in brass work, Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toy makers, puppet, Kalankari and lace makers are among the beneficiaries.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh and senior officials were among those present.